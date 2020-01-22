Eureka school administration responds to racist social media post

National & World

EUREKA, MO (KMOV) — Administrators at Eureka High School said a racist social media post made by one of their students is not what they stand for.

“It did hurt our students at Eureka High School and we need to repair that harm,” said Jennifer Strauser. Associate Principal at Eureka High School.

News 4 first told you about the post last week. It shows two girls in blackface with the caption “N-Word babies.”

Since then we’ve found only one of the girls in the picture is a student at Eureka.

Strauser said the student did receive disciplinary action, although privacy laws prevented her from explaining the type of action that was taken.

“I think that that is the first step in correcting the problem,” a Eureka parent said.

Students told News 4 the school has a history of students using racial terms toward black students, who make up only 6% of the student population.

It’s a problem school leaders didn’t deny and they said they’re addressing it.

The school said they’ve only spoken with students who have come to them with concerns about this post.

They had not spoken to the entire student body, but administrators said they plan to address this in a series of sessions that were already scheduled for next week.

