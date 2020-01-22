Man, 66, dies after being hit during fight at Central West End nursing home

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — An argument at a Central West End nursing home ended with a 66-year-old man dead.

Police said Joseph Caravello was hit in the face by a 70-year-old man on Jan. 14 after an argument escalated at the Bernard West Pine Nursing Home in the 4300 block of West Pine. After being punched, Caravello reportedly fell and hit his head.

Five days after the incident, Caravello was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner ruled Caravello’s cause of death a homicide. The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.