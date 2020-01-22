OPD: Man orders sandwich, robs Subway

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department is looking for the man who robbed an Omaha Subway.

According to police, the man orders a sandwich, then robs the store Tuesday night.

Police say they arrived at the Subway on North Saddle Creek Road to investigate a robbery.

Employees told officers a man walked into the store, orders a sandwich then demands cash from the register.

An employee told officers the man said he had a gun.

After taking cash, the man ran off.

The man is described as being in his thirties.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.