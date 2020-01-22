PD: Felony warrant issued for man who attacked ex-girlfriend, sprayed her with Lysol

National & World

ST. FRANCIS, WI (WDJT) — A felony warrant has been issued for a St. Francis man who attacked his ex-girlfriend.

St. Francis Police were called to a home on Whitnall Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman called 911 to report being attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

According to police, the man hit the woman, sprayed her with Lysol, and lunged at her with a pair of scissors while she was trying to clean the bathroom.

The man then fled the scene.

A temporary felony warrant has been issued for reckless battery.

