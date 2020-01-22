Prosecutors: Former Milwaukee bus driver charged after leaving child on cold bus

National & World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A former school bus driver in Milwaukee is now facing charges after allegedly leaving a child on a cold bus.

Police say Lamonica Langston didn’t notice that a 5-year-old girl fell asleep, and Langston drove home.

The girl woke up, didn’t know where she was, and banged on the bus windows until someone called 911.

Police say Langston failed to check that all students were off the bus.

