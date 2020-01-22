Tarp no longer covering body at Hard Rock collapse site

National & World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Photos in a social media post show the body of a Hard Rock victim that was once covered by a tarp. The photos were posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

WGNO reached out to Mayor Cantrell’s office to confirm the validity of the photos, and we received a response.

“A tarp put in place to conceal the remains of one of the victims of the Hard Rock collapse has been shifted by the wind— potentially exposing those remains. The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp, as they have prevented recovery thus far. To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible, and it is not who we are as New Orleanians. Out of respect to the victims and their families, and in the name of basic common decency: we urge news outlets, residents, and social media users to have nothing to do with making a tragic situation needlessly worse.”

-The office of Mayor Cantrell

It is unclear who the victim is, or when the tarp will be put back over the body.

