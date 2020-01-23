2 People Arrested After Fort Smith FedEx Workers Find Meth Inside Package

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — On Thursday (Jan.16), Fort Smith Police were called to the FedEx on Phoenix Avenue after employees reported finding methamphetamine inside of a package.

The employees told police a man wearing camouflage, Hector Alvarez, was in the lobby of the store attempting to pick up the package.

Police said they noticed a female, now identified as Brittney Heaslet, sitting in a Ford Escape outside of the store.

A senior employee of FedEx told police that a delivery driver attempted to deliver the package on Rabbit Hill Road to a ‘Simon Cantreras.’ The person at the home alerted the delivery driver that no one with that name lived there.

Police stated in a report that they discovered the address belonged to Heaslet.

The FedEx delivery driver kept the package and took it back to the store on Pheonix.

The police report states that the package was then “opened sometime during transport or at the FedEx facility and the workers discovered a large bag of a crystalized substance.”

Alvarez was arrested for attempting to obtain a controlled substance. Police said Heaslet was arrested on the same charge with an additional charge of a warrant and parole violation.

Police said they observed Alvarez receive repeated messages and phone calls from a J.C. while they were talking to him in the store. Police observed the shipping label on the package was sent by a Jose-Carillo Mejia out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Alvarez and Heaslet’s phones were seized by police for evidence.

Also in the police report: “It should be noted that Ms. Heaslet stated that her and Mr. Alvarez were there to pick up what they knew to be “Christmas Candy” sent from a man in Mexico named “Juan Toro.””

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.