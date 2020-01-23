Brushy Girls Coach Arrested, Accused Of Sharing Inappropriate Pictures With Teen

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Sallisaw, OK (KFSM) — Following an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, Brushy girls coach Greg “Chooch” McCoy has been arrested and accused of sharing nude photos with a teen student.

An investigation showed that McCoy had traded nude photos with a teen student during Christmas break and that he pressured the victim into sending more photos of herself. The teen girl also said she was scared of McCoy and what he would do to her at school.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, McCoy was asked to come to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office to answer questions about the investigation.

He admitted knowing the victim and have communication with her over social media.

When asked if he had sent the victim any photos or videos, McCoy became very nervous and said he doesn’t deny or confirm the images and videos he may have sent.

When asked about a specific incident with the victim where he sent a picture of his penis, McCoy said he could not remember.

Shortly after the interview deputies received a call from the Brushy Schools superintendent, who said McCoy had come to the school and resigned from his position.

McCoy was arrested on Tuesday on one count of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child and one count of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.