Delivery Driver Dispute In Hollywood Led To Arrest Warrant For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFOR) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver earlier this week.

On Wednesday, A seemingly carefree Brown posted on Instagram a live video that indicated he was in training. On Twitter posted, “they want my name slandered.”

It stems from an incident at Brown’s home in the Oaks Gated Community last Tuesday.

Hollywood police said when a van driver tried to deliver some of Brown’s items from California there was an altercation involving Brown, his trainer Glenn Holt and the driver.

Holt was arrested on the day of the incident and charged with burglary with battery. He bonded out of jail late Wednesday night.

According to Holt’s arrest report, “When (the victim) arrived Brown refused to make payment for the delivery.”

The van driver left.

“As (the victim) was driving off Brown picked up a rock and threw it at (the victim’s) vehicle causing a small dent and paint chip on the driver’s side door,” according to the arrest report.

Police said Brown, 31, finally agreed to pay the money as well as extra money to cover the damages and the driver’s time. But when the driver came back Brown refused to pay the extra cash.

The arrest report for Holt said another argument erupted and “Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull (the victim). The altercation between Brown and (the victim) caused (the victim) to have a ripped shirt with multiple abrasions.”

Police say the victim suffered multiple scratches and a scrape during the incident.

According to the police, Holt approached the driver a short time later, grabbed the keys from the delivery truck, cut the driver’s hand and then unlocked the truck. Brown and several friends then began to unload items from the truck, some of the boxes did not belong to him, according to the police.

When the driver told Brown about those boxes, Brown allegedly threw them back in the truck, causing some property damage.

When the police arrived, Brown reportedly retreated inside his home and did not come out.

Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000.

The Hollywood Police Department, which has now responded to four incidents involving Brown in the past three months, recently cut ties with Brown following an outburst aimed at officers responding to a domestic dispute.

