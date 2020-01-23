Students apply real-world skills to help school expand

National & World

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — Students from a trade school in Schuylkill County have been working on a project that will benefit their school for years to come.

Over the past few months, students at the Schuylkill Technology Center North campus in Frackville have been putting in work, using the skills they learn in the classroom and applying them in the real world.

“Live work is always better for my students. They really take pride in what they’re doing. This project here ties a lot of the tasks that we try and do from level one to a level three student in my shop,” said carpentry instructor Allen Wolff.

The maintenance department at the trade school was running out of storage space and it got crammed. Carpentry students are in the process of building an addition, so the maintenance crew will have plenty of space to store their equipment.

“Say, we build roofs here. You can build a roof basically anywhere if you have that knowledge. If you go on a workplace, they don’t really need to train you. You can just start working straight away and a lot of employers like that,” said carpentry student Logan Heitz.

“This is great for maintenance. They’ll have room to store a lot of their tables, chairs, along with some of their equipment. They’ve been really tight for a long time,” Wolff said.

Some of the carpentry students working on the project say they’re excited to come back here in a few years and say they were able to help out the school that helped change their lives.

“It means a lot. We’re going to be able to come by here in a few years when we’re out of school and see that what we built is still being used by the school,” said carpentry student David Bowes.

Weather permitting, STC says the project will be done in the next few weeks.

