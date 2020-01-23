‘World’s worst cat’ needs a home! Don’t worry, ‘she’s just a jerk.’

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mitchell County Animal Rescue is searching for a special someone who understands personal space.

Poor Perdita has been labeled the “world’s worst cat” by the animal rescue.

The center is waiving adoption fees in hopes someone will take her home &, maybe, one day, make her happy.

“We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just a jerk,” posted the Mitchell County Animal Rescue Inc. on Facebook.

The rescue says she dislikes, “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least…HUGS.”

Anyone interested in taking on Perdita should fill out an application at mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.