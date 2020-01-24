Asheville woman seeks kidney for her dad

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — An Asheville woman is looking for a kidney for her dad.

Julie Hruska has been driving around, hoping the message on her car will get a donor.

Hruska said her dad Larry Burkholder, who lives in Iowa, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease four years ago and was put on the kidney donation list a year ago.

She said the healthier the person is the better the chances of getting a kidney. And that window is quickly closing for her father.

“It takes a long time. It takes about three to four years to get a kidney, and he only has a few months before his kidney function is so low that he has to be on dialysis,” Hruska said.

Hruska said the phone number on her car (563-332-6172) is for her dad. She said anyone interested in donating can also contact the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website and say they are interested in donating a kidney to Burkholder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.