East Baltimore Rapper ‘Dee Dave’ Killed In Essex Double Shooting

ESSEX, MD (WJZ) — An East Baltimore rapper known as ‘Dee Dave’ was shot and killed in an Essex parking lot early Friday morning.

The double shooting happened around 5:11 a.m. at the Kings Mill Apartment complex in the 900 block of Holgate Drive.

According to police, when officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second man, David Leroy King, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man’s family confirmed to WJZ’s Mike Schuh that he was a local journeyman rapper known as ‘Dee Dave.’

The rapper’s family said he worked full time as a Baltimore Gas & Electric contractor and that on Friday morning he was supposed to fly to Atlanta for a show.

His family said the rapper’s music was positive and didn’t glorify violence.

Dozen of evidence markers littered the scene as police continued to investigate the double shooting.

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact the County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

