Milford police arrest man for making ISIS threats against officers

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) — Milford police arrested a man who is accused of making ISIS threats against officers.

They identified him as 31-year-old Miguel Silva of Stratford.

Silva was charged with first-degree harassment, first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and act of terrorism.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Friday.

On Sunday, police said the suspect entered a common hallway of a River Street apartment complex and left threatening messages saying “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Police said threatening messages were also left on additional River Street buildings saying “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

“We don’t dismiss these, we investigate them thoroughly,” said Milford Police Officer Michael DeVito.

According to two of the businesses victimized, the suspect hit the River Three barber shop, the Gilded Lily, the Alchemist Hair Lounge along with the apartment building, scribbling the anti-police messages.

Police said the size of the messages was not huge. They described them as if they were demanding attention, but written like a personal note, which was just as menacing and eye-grabbing.

Detectives looked at surveillance cameras in the area.

“If you do something, likely, you’ll be seen and eventually you’ll be identified,” DeVito said.

Anyone with information should contact Milford police at 203-783-4727.