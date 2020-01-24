Mother dog seen pulling crate of puppies after being abandoned

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — The McIntosh County Animal Services will soon have a mother dog and her four puppies available for adoption after they were all found abandoned on the side of the road.

According to a Facebook post by the department, someone put the four puppies in a crate and tied a belt around the mother dog’s neck and fastened it to the crate.

A man was driving down the road and saw the mother dog pulling her four babies in the crate down the road. The man then took the animals to the facility.

The puppies became available for adoption on Thursday but they won’t be available for pickup until January 30.

If you have any idea on who the animals belong to, you’re asked to contact the McIntosh County Animal Services at 912-437-4242.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.