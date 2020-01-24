Police investigate after motorist punctured by hypodermic needle in Stapleton gas pump handle

National & World

LOXLEY, AL (WALA) — Loxley police say they are investigating after a motorist was punctured by a hypodermic needle hidden in a Stapleton gas pump handle.

It happened Wednesday night at a Shell gas station.

The needle was taped to a gas pump and stuck someone who’d stopped for gas. Loxley police say the victim went inside and told the clerk.

Police haven’t tracked down the victim, but we’re told by the clerk that the victim went to the hospital. The needle is being sent to a lab to be tested to see if any DNA, or any tracings of a drug or any other substance are on the needle.

No suspects have been identified.

