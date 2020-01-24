Shelter needs foster parents for puppies abandoned in storage bin on hiking trail
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — The Fayette County Animal Control is looking for parents to foster puppies that were found abandoned along a hiking trail.
The puppies were inside a storage bin and were found by a couple who were hiking at Line Creek.
The Royal Animal Refuge in Peachtree City says the puppies are close to seven weeks old and can be split up.
A four or five week commitment is needed.
