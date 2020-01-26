A third case of coronavirus is confirmed in the US as China struggles to contain outbreak

National & World

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Southern California, making it the third person to test positive in the United States as the fast-moving virus spreads worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified Orange County health officials Saturday that a potential case of coronavirus tested positive.

The person who tested positive traveled from Wuhan, China, — the epicenter of the outbreak — and is in isolation and in “good condition” at a local hospital, the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement Saturday.

State and federal officials are following up with anyone who may have had close contact with the person and is at risk of infection.

In the US, previous cases of the virus that originated in China have been confirmed in Illinois and Washington state.

The CDC said it’s taking aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus in the United States, but while it considers it a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to Americans is low.

At least 56 people have been killed by the coronavirus in China, and more than 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country as the nation struggles to contain the outbreak.

Chinese authorities have imposed indefinite restrictions on public transport and travel, with motor vehicles banned in Wuhan’s city center starting Sunday to control the flow of people. Only vehicles with special permits, free shuttles and government vehicles will be allowed to move around.

Amid the lockdown, countries like the US and France have been trying to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city. Outside of China, about a dozen other countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and people, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a market in the city that was selling seafood and live animals, including wild species.