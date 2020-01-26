Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in helicopter crash in California

National & World

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources confirm to CNN.

Five people were killed in the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Tranportation Safety Board are investigating, the FAA said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Bryant’s death comes day after LeBron James passed him as No. 3 on the NBA all-time scoring list when the scored 33,643 points.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.

“Nooooooooooo God please No!” retired NBA player Dwyane Wade tweeted at the news.

This is a developing story.