17-year-old charged in shooting of woman in restaurant parking lot

FENTON, MO (KMOV) — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for the shooting outside a restaurant in Jefferson County last week.

On January 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Borgetti’s Bar and Grill along Old Highway 141 in Fenton. A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

Investigators believe Gavin Ross, 17, helped put together a plan to rob someone during a drug deal in the parking lot of the restaurant. Law enforcement said someone started shooting in the parking lot hitting the woman in the leg and shattering the glass door of the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe the woman was involved in the drug deal. She was treated at the hospital and released.

Ross has been charged with first-degree robbery and being held in the Jefferson County jail on no bond.

