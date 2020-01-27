CHP: Suspected DUI driver arrested twice in one day

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a man suspected of driving drunk — twice in the same day.

CHP’s Solano office arrested the driver around 3 a.m.

The driver spent the rest of his night at the Solano County Jail. He was then released, picked up his car from the tow yard and then headed home in Sacramento County.

“Unfortunately, he decided to stop and pick up more alcohol to drink,” CHP North Sacramento said in a social media post.

A CHP officer spotted the driver on the Greenback Lane off-ramp from Interstate 80. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI for the second time that day, authorities said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.