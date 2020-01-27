Man ﻿with cerebral palsy gifted new scooter after story of being struck by car sparks outrage

National & World

OMAHA, NE (KETV) — KETV told you about Marvin Thomas earlier this week. We saw him driving his scooter in the road because many sidewalks are covered with snow and ice.

“I had to go in the street ’cause man, it was so icy right there. I said, ‘I can’t have my scooter on there,’ Thomas told reporter Michelle Bandur on Tuesday.

Thomas, 36, has cerebral palsy and needs a scooter to get around. With no other transportation, Thomas won’t let the winter cold and icy sidewalks keep him home.

“God gave me legs and I’m going to use them the best I can,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, a car hit him last night and pushed the scooter about 30 feet down the street. The driver tried to flee the scene but was stopped by witnesses.

The crash totaled Thomas scooter.

Viewers stepped forward to offer scooters, rides and even money for Thomas.

Bandur was there when Jeff Hartung, owner of Ideal Construction, and his friends surprised Thomas with a new scooter.

“Man this guy’s got a tough time going around. I feel bad for him then someone told him the next day he got hit and I’m like, ‘Okay well I want to help this guy out,'” Hartung said.

Hartung made sure the scooter is visible. It’s bright blue, has rear brake lights and a front light. There’s also an orange flag.

“I thank them and I love my scooter and I appreciate it and I’m blessed, I got a new scooter and I can go on the road again,” Thomas said.

Hartung and his crew also offered to make Thomas’ apartment handicap accessible.

