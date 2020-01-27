Metro Atlanta DA solves a 21-year-old cold case

National & World

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — After 21 years, Cobb County District Attorney’s office has solved a cold case.

The DA’s Office said it was because of their Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force, known as SAKI.

Working with a coalition of metro law enforcement and prosecution agencies who evaluate backlogged sexual assault kits, they reviewed the serial rapist cold case from 1999.

Through advanced DNA testing they were able to figure out Lorinzo Williams was the rapist.

The federal government allocated $3 million dollars for a three-year grant to the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for SAKI. The grant will run out in September.

These funds support the enhancement of Georgia’s initiatives to best serve survivors of sexual assault through a coordinated and victim-centered response.

The task force works to address the downstream investigations and prosecutions of cold case sexual assaults which resulted from testing that had not been submitted or previously untested sexual assault kits.

The District Attorney’s Office said, DNA evidence versus what they had to do decades ago is drastically different.

They stated the testing process has gotten better, but testing is expensive and not in most jurisdictions budget.

