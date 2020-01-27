North Carolina puppy to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI

National & World

CASWELL COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — One Caswell County K-9 will be playing with the big dogs.

Reba will join dozens of other puppies during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XCI on Sunday.

The Animal Protection Society of Caswell County and Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom

Reba and her seven siblings were an unplanned addition to a family on June 10.

On Aug. 8, Reba was given to Animal Control in Yanceyville before she was delivered to the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County.

A few days later Reba and her siblings found themselves in a foster home with Mark and Jenn Zattiero ahead of BARK’s next rescue mission.

When their photos, bios and a special video were sent in to Animal Planet for considering for this year’s Puppy Bowl, Reba won the honor to join Team Ruff.

Zattiero brought Reba to New York City to film in October. This Sunday, the world gets to find out how she did.

Puppy Bowl XCI airs at 3 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet.

