Pit bull found dead after being left in cage on side of Kansas City road

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City Animal Control is investigating after a pit bull was found dead in a closed cage on the side of the road Monday morning.

A Grandview city employee was driving to work about 7:30 a.m. when she saw the dog in a cage on the side of Longview Parkway. She called Grandview Animal Control, and it was discovered that the dog was dead.

Grandview Animal Control secured the location and handed it over to Kansas City Animal Control, since the location was technically in Kansas City.

A city representative for Kansas City Animal Control said investigators did not find any identifying features on the dog, such as a tag or microchip. Finding the owner in such situations without those features can be difficult.

He said Animal Control workers found no outside signs of abuse on the dog, leading to the likelihood that the dog died after being left in the cage, possibly from the elements.

The dog’s body was ultimately transported to KC Pet Project.

