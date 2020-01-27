Walk out/ protest at New Orleans high school

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Nola Village and Advocates supports the parents, students and community members of Einstein Charter schools, who will be taking place in a walkout/protest on Monday.

In a press release, Step Up Louisiana explains, “this walkout/protest is to inform, bring unity within the community, and to support parents and students with exercising their right for a better education in New Orleans.”

The protest will take place at 5316 Michoud Blvd at 12:00 p.m. and will ask for the immediate resignation of Einstein’s CEO Michael McKenzie and its director board.

This protest is being held and led by students after two students were involved in violent fights at the school. Both students suffered from severe injuries and were hospitalized.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.