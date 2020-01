National & World

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WPTZ) — Love was high up in the air this weekend at New Hampshire’s Seacoast.

Dan and Julia met as civil engineering students at the University of New Hampshire. They both share a love of the Memorial Bridge and each worked on various projects across the state.

NH DOT officials were happy to host a surprise marriage proposal on the bridge. Julia said yes!