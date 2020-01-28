Eight people sentenced for call center scheme that stole over $3.5 million from victims

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced eight men were sentenced in connection to a call center fraud scheme.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, thousands of U.S. citizens fell victim to the fraud, resulting in over $3.7 million in losses.

The sentences ranged from six months to four-plus years in prison.

“IRS and payday loan phone schemes seek to profit by exploiting United States citizens, including the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“As this case shows, we will prosecute companies and individuals in India and in this country who choose to steal from vulnerable victims.”

U.S. Attorney Pak announced defendants were assisted by co-conspirators in India.

The sophisticated scheme began when the defendants placed phone calls to victims. During the phone call, the crooks impersonated officials from the Internal Revenue Service or individuals offering fake payday loans.

In a press release, investigators wrote, “the call center operators would then threaten potential victims with arrest, imprisonment, or fines if they did not pay taxes or penalties to the government.

If the victims agreed to pay, the call centers would immediately turn to a network of U.S.-based co-conspirators to liquidate and launder the extorted funds by purchasing prepaid debit cards or through wire transfers, including through MoneyGram and Western Union, to the attention of fictitious names and U.S.-based defendants and their co-conspirators.”

U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown sentenced the following individuals:

• Mohamed Kazim Momin, 33, of Norcross, Georgia, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. The amount of restitution will be determined at a later hearing.

• Rodrigo Leon-Castillo, 46, of Katy, Texas, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $833,938.20 in restitution.

• Mohmed Sozab Momin, 23, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. The amount of restitution will be determined at a later hearing.

• Drue Kyle Riggins, 24, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced to one year, one month in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $49,640.36 in restitution.

• Nicholas Alexander Deane, 26, of Tucker, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $49,640.36 in restitution.

• Palak Kumar Patel, 30, Clarkston, Georgia, was sentenced to ten months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $19,142.60 in restitution.

• Jantz Parrish Miller, 25, Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $49,640.36 in restitution.

• Devin Bradford Pope, 25, of Chamblee, Georgia, was sentenced to six months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $49,640.36 in restitution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.