‘Let’s go buddy’: Gilroy father confronts man attempting to kidnap son

GILROY, CA (KSBW) — The Gilroy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old boy on Saturday.

A Gilroy family was shopping at the Gilroy Goodwill when the father realized his 2-year-old son was nowhere to be seen, police said. He searched the store and found his son holding an adult man’s hand, being led away.

“Let’s go buddy,” was the phrase the father heard this stranger say to his son as he appeared to lead him away. The father confronted the man and the culprit let go of the child.

Before the father could report the incident to the store, the man had been kicked out for shoplifting. He reportedly became aggressive outside and employees had to lock the doors to keep him out.

Police reported the man was described as Hispanic, 35-40 years old, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing 180-200 pounds and had a bald head. In addition, he had tattoos on the back of his head and neck area. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with thin horizontal stripes, very long black shorts, white socks and black and white Nike shoes. He was riding a blue bicycle with a basket attached to the front.

The incident is being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department. Contact Detective Silva at 408-846-0335 with any information. Anonymous callers can use their tip line at 408-846-0330.

