1-week-old baby is subject of Florida Amber alert

A 1-week-old baby is the subject of an Amber Alert after three women were found dead Tuesday inside a home in South Florida and the man suspected of taking him from the house was found deceased hundreds of miles away, according to police.

Miami-Dade police had been looking for Ernesto Caballeiro, who they believe took his infant son from a Miami home.

Authorities found a man’s body in a wooded area near a car with tags matching the description in the Amber Alert in rural Pasco County, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. They said they believe the dead man is Caballeiro. Pasco County is about 300 miles northwest of Miami.

The baby boy remains missing.

Earlier police issued an Amber Alert saying Caballeiro and the boy might be traveling in a 2001 white Chevrolet passenger van with a Florida license plate (HETY13) and decals that say, “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Aerial video posted by CNN affiliate WFTS showed police searching a white van in Pasco County.

The three deceased women, found by a relative in a house in Miami, had gunshot wounds, police said.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Caballeiro and the women.