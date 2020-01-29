Local cops dubbed heroes after going above and beyond for a homeless family

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Three City of South Fulton police officers, Corporals Fred Brown, Cornell Madison, Gwendola Mosley were honored after they stepped up for an unlikely citizen in need.

There was a packed room, clapping hands and smiling faces all to pay honor to three of the city’s finest. All thanks to a Walmart shoplifting call last October.

Corporal Fred Brown tells CBS46 News that when he arrived at a Walmart last October for a shoplifting call, he quickly identified the thieves as a mother and her four children.

“From watching the camera, I saw that they were shoplifting. I called for backup,” Cpl. Brown explained.

Moments later officers realized there was much more to this story.

“They had a body odor that was recognizable that they hadn’t taken care of themselves in terms of cleanliness, so when you see that you wanna reach out and help them,” Cpl. Gwendola Mosley said.

Police said soap, feminine hygiene products and deodorant were among the items they attempted to shoplift. Not the products usually targeted in your normal grab and go.

After a few questions officers learned the family was homeless, and the daughters, two of which were disabled, weren’t in school due to lack of immunizations.

So the officers paid for $100 worth of food and groceries, got Walmart and Kroger to donate gift cards, a local business owner to provide temporary housing and food, and of course medical and dental treatment.

“I would say over $20,000 with the health care,” said Cpl. Madison of the cost of care provided to the family.

Last but certainly not least, the officers got Walmart to drop all charges.

The officers said the mother is now on her way to Florida, and the daughters are in Alabama with their father and back in school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.