Police execute search warrant at Dulos’ home as he remains in hospital

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) — A man accused of killing his estranged wife continued to cling to life on Wednesday morning, a day after a suicide attempt.

On Wednesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at his Farmington home.

Meanwhile, a bond hearing that was supposed to happen on Tuesday for Fotis Dulos was held at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday.

A judge issued a rearrest warrant for Dulos during that hearing and increased his bond to $6.5 million.

Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis, who was joined at court by famous bondsman Ira Judelson, said his client is in the hospital and calls the situation “grim.”

There have been concerns over a bond company backing Fotis Dulos’ $6 million bond and the collateral that was put up.

Fotis Dulos was airlifted to a hospital in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon after he suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials confirmed.

Pattis said Dulos is not in custody, but guards are posted at his door for his protection.

At last check, he was in critical condition.

“We will wait for word from physicians what is reasonable to expect. We remain to connected to the proposition that Mr. Dulos is not guilty of his crimes. And hopefully he will recover so we can vindicate him of his crimes,” Pattis said.

Dulos’ family from Greece was coming into New York on Wednesday night to see him.

Investigators remained at Fotis Dulos’ home in Farmington, where the attempt happened, on Wednesday morning.

First responders rushed to the property around noon on Tuesday.

Farmington police said they first showed up there to perform a well-being check because Fotis Dulos didn’t show up to the emergency bond hearing.

When police arrived to the home on Jefferson Crossing, they saw him sitting in his car in his garage. They described him as showing signs of obvious medical distress.

Channel 3 later learned from officials that it was a suicide attempt.

Images captured by Drone 3 showed police performing CPR on Fotis Dulos for about 10 minutes in the driveway of the mansion.

After that, he was taken by ambulance to the UConn Health Center in Farmington.

Around 3:30 p.m., Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY. The hospital is described as one of the world’s premier carbon monoxide treatment facilities.

Channel 3 also learned that Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, visited the hospital on Tuesday. However, he declined to comment on his client’s condition.

The events of Tuesday unfolded three weeks after he was charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos.

State police said they believe Fotis Dulos killed his estranged wife and mother of his five children inside Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan.

She was reported missing on May 24, 2019.

Over the course of the investigation, Fotis Dulos has maintained his innocence.

Channel 3 continues to await an update on his condition.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.