Police search for man who grabbed female student’s backside on MTSU campus

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — A search is underway for a man who grabbed a female student’s backside on the MTSU campus on Monday night.

The woman told police she was in the Davis Science Building parking lot by Beasley Hall when a guy ran up behind her, grabbed her backside and ran away.

“I mean, that’s a big deal, period. It’s someone touching someone inappropriately without their consent,” said Isaac, a MTSU student.

Isaac lives on campus. Hearing about a stranger grabbing a student has her worried since he hasn’t been caught.

“I constantly walk back and forth to the library or just to go eat,” said Isaac. “It’s kind of scary that, I don’t know, you’re not safe anywhere.”

MTSU Police said the suspect ran toward Walnut Grove.

MTSU Police Sgt. Patrick Fajardo said the person would be charged with sexual battery.

“It’s not a prank, it’s a crime,” said Fajardo. “We take it seriously and we’ll investigate it as such.”

Police are making students aware in case it’s happened to others. So far this has been the only report filed.

“One instance of it is one too many,” said Fajardo.

For students like Isaac, she generally feels safe on campus, but this has made her think twice about walking by herself at night.

“I don’t want that to happen to me or anything like that. I don’t want that to happen to anyone,” Isaac said.

Police are working to identify the man. All they know about the suspect is that he was tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants.

If you have information about the incident, contact MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.