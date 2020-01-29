St. Charles man accused of trading vape pods for sex with underage girls

National & World

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A 20-year-old man is in jail accused of trading vape pods for sexual favors from an underage girl, officials said.

St. Charles County police said Seth Nieters used Snapchat to get in touch with teens. Police said they have incident reports dealing with two different 13-year-old girls.

Court documents said Nieters was pretending to be 16-years-old.

We’re working to find out if there may be other victims.

