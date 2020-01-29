Victim testifies in music producer abuse case

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A music producer known to the stars was in court on Tuesday for day one of his trial after being accused of beating and raping his girlfriend.

Music producer Bobby (Baeho) Shin has worked with Kasey Musgraves and Michael W. Smith. A new picture of Shin is being pained in court as disturbing details were revealed.

Shin was arrested for the kidnapping, rape, and assault of his girlfriend over a period of six days in December 2018.

The victim took the stand to describe the hours of torture she endured, including being forced to sit in a scalding hot shower with her fresh injuries for hours.

Last month she tried to reverse the story, sending the judge a signed document stating she made it all up.

“I’d like to sincerely apologize for recanting my statement in the later stages. Despite the risk of perjury, I need to uncover the truth,” the victim testified. “I’m asking a favor from the respectable judge if Bobby could be released before Christmas.”

She told the jury she was trying to make it all go away and was planning to take her own life.

“I was still locked up in his house for months. I could still hear his voice. He has been in jail but still wasn’t letting me go,” she testified.

Shin was arrested in April 2019, months after the original incident, for assaulting the same victim while on bail. She was living with him at the time and since has gone to visit him in jail.

