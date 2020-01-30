Being a Chiefs fan is life-saving for this group in the Kingdom

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A lot of Chiefs fans not in Kansas City or Miami during the Super Bowl will use Facebook to connect with other members of the Kingdom. There’s a group that offers more than a watch party.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Against Cancer is a Facebook group just for people fighting cancer and their supporters. Members share Chiefs hype videos and memes, and also information about how to navigate challenges with treatments, insurance and financial aid.

The group raises money for other members through raffles.

The founder of the page, Monty Gray, is battling two forms of rare, terminal cancer. He said he always wanted to see the Chiefs make it to a Super Bowl.

“When I got cancer it all started to become real. And I was like, “I’m not going to see it happen.” And then all of a sudden, here comes Mahomes and he gave us hope that we were going to go,” Gray said.

Gray, a Kansas State University graduate, now lives in Florida. He came up with idea for the group while watching Super Bowl LII from a hospital bed.

Gray had fallen on hard times. His home burnt down the same year he was diagnosed with cancer. It was a total loss and the family did not have insurance.

“It was just so much and I’m like, ‘how do people do it?’ We had called a lot of places but it’s just hard to actually get help, so I thought I’d try this group,” Gray said.

Doctors removed 18 pounds of tumors from Gray’s body. He said as overwhelming as his battle has been, talking with other survivors gives him perspective.

“The group helps so much because you listen to other people’s stories,” Gray said. “I talk every day to different members and get to know them, what their story is.”

Lately, talk in the group is centered around the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl. Gray said they couldn’t be more excited.

