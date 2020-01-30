Former Ohio school security monitor charged with sexually assaulting male students

National & World

A former school security monitor has been indicted, charged with sexually assaulting four male students, according to the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office in Ohio.

Lamont Baldwin, 54, faces 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies, while he was a security monitor for the Princeton City School District’s middle and high school, according to a statement Thursday from the prosecutor’s office.

The alleged incidents took place on and off campus in the Cincinnati suburb, prosecutors said.

CNN was unable to identify an attorney for Baldwin.

Police began investigating in late 2019 after students reported incidents to school officials, prosecutors said. Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters told CNN affiliate WXIX that three of the four boys are under 13.

Baldwin worked for the school from 1996 until he was fired in 2019, officials said. Duties included monitoring hallways, the cafeteria and the arrival and dismissal of students. He also worked as a middle school wrestling coach for a short time.

“Parents expect that school is a safe place and school employees betraying that trust hurt not just the victim but the entire family, school system and community,” Deters said. “We take these cases seriously and want to make sure that dangerous people are not in contact with our children.”

Baldwin faces up more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Superintendent Tom Burton said school officials, after learning of allegations in October, contacted law enforcement and put Baldwin on administrative leave. The monitor was fired in November and Sharonville police conducted an investigation.

“The well-being and safety of our students are top priorities of Princeton City Schools and under no circumstances do we condone or tolerate inappropriate conduct,” Burton said in a statement Thursday. “To ensure our students are receiving mental health support, the district will continue to offer counseling and therapeutic services.”