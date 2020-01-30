Gulf Coast fugitive captured by US Marshals in Oklahoma

National & World

JACKSON CO, MS (WALA) — Jacob Scott is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals after living life on the run for the past year and a half.

Investigators believe the 43-year-old raped a young family member and then faked his death to avoid prosecution.

“He is a predator,” said Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the U.S. Marshal Service. “He basically preyed upon that poor little girl and it’s very important for us to get him off the streets before there’s any other victims that would come forward.”

Scott has been on the run since 2018. He was out on bond in a case where he was accused of raping and impregnating a young family member. He is also accused of faking his death by abandoning his dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach with a gun and a suicide note. His body was never found.

“We’ve had leads all over the country, several states that we’ve investigated, but we’re still looking for him,” Stilwell said. “He is a big priority for us though.”

Prior to his capture, authorities said Scott withdrew $45,000 before his disappearance. Officials say Scott is a military vet with outdoor survival training which would allow him to live off the grid.

