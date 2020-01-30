‘It was just panic’: Baby found inside stolen vehicle recovered near Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police found a child inside of a carjacked vehicle outside of Hy-Vee Arena on Wednesday morning.

The baby’s father told FOX4 that someone stole his wife’s vehicle with the child inside when she walked into her business in Merriam.

He said his wife, Camille, parked outside of the business and ran in quickly to ensure all of her workers were on their assignments.

When the she walked back outside, her Acura MDX was missing.

“I got a call from her in a panic, and they took the car with the baby in it,” Thomas Muehlberger, the father, said.

She said she left vehicle running with the keys inside and her nine-month-old son Jude. The child was strapped in his rear facing car seat in the backseat.

“It was hard to process,” Muehlberger said. “It was just panic”

Camille Muehlberger called her husband in a panic. That’s when he remembered the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device. Police were able to use the device to track down the vehicle and the child on the west side of Hy-Vee Arena.

“He slept through most of it, thankfully,” Thomas Muehlberger said.

The child was not injured.

“We learned our lesson.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.