Possible drug overdose leaves another student dead on ASU’s Tempe campus

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

TEMPE, AZ (KTVK) — Another student has died in his dorm on ASU’s Tempe campus after a possible drug overdose. The news comes just a day after an autopsy revealed that student Ivan Aguirre died from an accidental overdose in November.

On Sunday, Jan. 26 at around 10 p.m., ASU spokesman Nicole Pomerantz tells us that officers responded to a call of a deceased person in the Sonora Center residence Hall near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard. That person has been identified as Michael Terra.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, and preliminary indications are that Terra’s death may have been an overdose, according to Pomerantz. The investigation by the Maricopa County Office of Medical Examiner will provide more details about contributing factors to Terra’s death.

Sonora Center is home to W.P. Carey School of Business first-year students and all upper-division students at ASU.

Just one day ago, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office released an autopsy report for Aguirre. That report showed that Aguirre’s cause of death was “mixed drug (fentanyl and etizolam) intoxication.” His death was ruled accidental.

Aguirre, 20, was found dead Nov. 11, 2019, in his room at the Greek Leadership Village, near Rural Road and University Drive in Tempe. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was just shy of his 21st birthday.

The Medical Examiner’s report states that a friend saw Aguirre taking several pills which were believed to be Xanax (alprazolam.) Later that day, a friend came and found Aguirre unresponsive in bed.

The report that goes on to say that inside Aguirre’s residence, detectives found “numerous cigarettes, vaping devices, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.” Detectives also reportedly found two small plastic bags, which were “empty aside from some white powdery residue,” along with a “small plastic bag that also contained two green tablets with the imprint ‘S901.’ The tablets appeared consistent with Xanax.”

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Aguirre’s blood analysis revealed the presence of the potent opioid fentanyl, the psychoactive drug etizolam, metabolites of marijuana and components of nicotine and caffeine. No Xanax was detected in his blood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.