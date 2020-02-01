2 men arrested in Las Vegas in connection with Seattle shooting that left one dead, seven injured

National & World

Two suspects wanted in the shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in downtown Seattle last month were arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to Seattle Police Department spokesman Sean Whitcomb.

Marquise Tolbert and William R. Toliver, both 24, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, according to the jail roster.

Tolbert and Toliver, who’d previously been identified by police as suspects, are each being held on a warrant to arrest fugitives from another state, according to the Clark County jail roster. Both men are scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the roster said.

The shooting occurred the afternoon of January 22 at Third Avenue and Pine Street, a busy section of town near Westlake Park.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters that multiple people fired guns when a dispute broke out at a McDonald’s restaurant. The shooting was not random, she said. A woman was killed, and a 9-year-old boy was among the wounded, police said.

CNN affiliate KIRO identified the woman killed as 50-year-old Tanya Jackson. She was a resident of Plymouth Housing, a group housing facility on Third Avenue. KIRO also reported that the 9-year-old boy wounded left the hospital on Friday.

Whitcomb could not confirm any additional details regarding the arrest, he told CNN in an email Saturday.

One other suspect was arrested in the shooting on January 23, according to an earlier press release from the Seattle Police Department. Jamel Jackson, 21, was charged with a firearms violation, police said.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the US Marshal’s Office and Seattle police for more information and to determine if either suspect has an attorney.