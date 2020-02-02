Gulf Coast UPS stores pay postage for any valentine sent to deployed soldiers

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — This Valentine’s Day UPS Stores across the Gulf Coast are spreading the love to those serving our country.

Its called Operation Sealed With a Kiss.

UPS Stores from Pensacola to Mobile will pay for first class postage on any letter you send to those serving in the military, and to those veterans currently in VA Hospitals.

Operation hits close to home for many here, especially Daphne UPS Store Owner Bob Smith, who himself has spent many holidays away from home serving as a captain in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

“It can get a little bit lonely, there’s other marines around you, other soldiers around you, but at the same time its not the same as getting something from home,” said Smith.

You can head to any UPS Store in our area between now and February 14 to participate.

If you want your letter to reach your loved one before Valentine’s Day, store employees encourage you to go ahead and sent your valentine as soon as possible.