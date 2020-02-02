It will be a sunny Super Bowl Sunday in Miami

National & World

Here comes the sun, Miami.

Saturday’s weather threats may have slowed down some Super Bowl festivities — but there will be lots of sunshine Sunday over the city hosting Super Bowl LIV this year.

Miami is no longer under any severe weather threats and temperatures will linger around 63 for kickoff, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

High will be about 68 during the day, according to the National Weather Service. And the next chance of showers won’t be until midweek again, it said.

Chilly temperatures are expected Sunday night and into Monday morning, the weather service said.

“Sunday night and Monday morning wind chill readings are expected to range from the upper 30s to the 40s across much of South Florida, with readings near 50 degrees over the east coast metro areas,” the weather service said.

Storms did come through earlier this weekend.

The Miami Fire Department canceled a Friday concert featuring Harry Styles, Lizzo and Mark Ronson as strong thunderstorms moved through.

Styles apologized to his fans on Twitter, writing “I was told there’s a severe storm on the way.”

“The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances,” the singer wrote. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

And forecasters also warned of a wet Saturday — with looming threats of heavy rain, gusty winds and even flooding in some areas.

Parts of the South Florida city saw scattered showers, Van Dam said. But cloudy skies weren’t enough to scare the fans away from preparing for the big game. They packed pep rallies for both teams Saturday.

“#ChiefsKingdom came out in full force for the pep rally in Miami,” Chiefs Cheerleaders wrote on Twitter.

And in a short clip, the San Francisco team also showed their pre-bowl celebrations.

“This is once in a lifetime,” fans told CNN affiliate KGO. “You’ve got to do it.