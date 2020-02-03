Hockey event gives children with disabilities the chance to play

National & World

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM ) — Mid-Michigan children with disabilities are getting the chance to play their favorite sport on the ice.

The Bay County Ice Arena hosted a sled hockey event with potential for the sport to grow here in the tri-cities. Many of these children never get the chance to play.

“My son is four years old, and he loved hockey from watching his older brother,” said Teresa Guzman.

Guzman is a local mother who said her son’s disability did not stop him from wanting to play hockey. She said she’s so glad to see events like this.

“In the tri-city area, there’s not many opportunities, so we want to make sure that everybody’s more accepting,” said Guzman.

From pads, to helmets and even sticks with ice picks on the bottom, these kids are dressed in full hockey gear.

There’s even talk of creating a sled hockey team with scheduled games for once a month.

“Oh, if they organize a team, I’m sure Franky would be the first on the list to sign up,” said Julie Coe, a mother.

Organizers at today’s event said they want to give these kids the chance to play the game that they love.

“It’s a dream come true, really for a lot of kids because they don’t have the opportunity to do this and with us bringing it to the tri-city area,” said Guzman. “Hopefully we can reach more kids and get them involved.”

