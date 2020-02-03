Hundreds fighting to stay warm after being left without power for several days

National & World

FLINT, MI (WJRT ) — Hundreds of people were left without power for several days.

Flint’s River Valley Manor Apartments lost power Thursday evening and left the people who live there fighting to stay warm.

“It caught me unprepared,” resident Betty Turner said.

An issue with an underground electric line caused multiple reports of power outages at River Valley Manor Apartments on Thursday evening, throwing a wrench into peoples’ weekend plans.

“I had to leave because it was so cold, you know? I don’t know about everybody else, but it was really cold in this building,” Turner said.

Consumers Energy tried to isolate the issue, and while doing that, other outages popped up.

One resident says she was without power for three days. She had to empty her refrigerator and get her kids out of the freezing apartment.

“My biggest concern is feeding my kids. I haven’t even been to the grocery store again just because I’m afraid that the power will go out, everything will be spoiled, and I’m out of money again,” resident Shaquaytia Wright said.

Even so, Wright is concerned about her neighbors too.

“It’s a bunch of different type of people that lives out here. We have babies. We have kids. We have teenagers. We have elderly. It’s not just me being affected,” Wright said.

Now, Consumers says they need to repair the entire power line.

They say replacing the whole line should give people hope they’ll have better power in the long run.

People who live there are holding their breath.

“I’m just hoping I don’t wake up without lights. I’m hoping at 3:00 in the morning, I don’t get startled that it’s so dark, and I’m turning on my light switches, and it’s not working. I’m hoping to get my daughter to school in the morning,” Wright said.

Consumers is continuing to work on the underground line through Sunday evening.

Activity will continue and finish Monday morning, and they’re not expecting any more outages as they work.

