Man who drank 7 beers before deadly OR crash gets prison time

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — A driver accused in a crash that killed a 16-year-old in Portland has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Kyle Clifford Herglund previously pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and one count of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the crash near the intersection of Southeast Barbara Welch Road and Southeast Foster Road.

According to investigators, a police officer discovered the crash early in the morning on April 9, 2018. The officer said he saw a smoking vehicle on its top approximately 30 feet off the road and down an embankment.

James Freeman, 16, was found trapped underneath the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers later contacted Herglund and confirmed he was the driver.

Investigators learned prior to the crash, Herglund was in Estacada at a party with friends. He told investigators that he consumed approximately seven beers before getting behind the wheel.

The PPB Major Crash Team determined that while exceeding the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour, Herglund lost control of his vehicle and went through a guardrail. His vehicle went airborne, hit the ground, and flipped. Freeman was ejected from and then trapped underneath.

Herglund was sentenced on Monday morning to three years and four months in prison. The sentence was a prearranged/negotiated sentence.

