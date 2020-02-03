Owner of Seattle McDonald’s donating $20,000 to shooting survivors

National & World

SEATTLE (KCPQ ) — The owner-operator of the downtown Seattle McDonald’s where eight people were shot and one was killed is donating $20,000 to the seven surviving victims: each victim will get a check for $2,857.

The owner, David Santillanes, said in a news release that he’s doing it for two reasons: to help the victims in their recovery and to encourage local businesses and residents to “continue building a strong community in Seattle.”

“As a McDonald’s operator and owner of a business in downtown Seattle, it is critical we come together as a community to support individuals during distressing times and help in any way we can.” Santillanes said.

The two suspects who were still wanted in connection to the shooting — Marquise Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24 years old — were arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend. A third suspect, who was injured in the shooting, is a known gang member, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said.

The shooting happened during rush hour outside the McDonald’s at the corner of 3rd and Pine, one of the busiest corners of downtown and the hub for more than 100,000 public transit riders.

50-year-old Tanya Jackson died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. Seven others were injured, and one woman remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, almost two weeks after the shooting happened.

The shooting has highlighted the dangers of the busy corner, which many refer to as an open-air drug market, and fueled frustrations of downtown residents and business owners who are fed up with violent outbursts and crime downtown.

