Harvey Weinstein accuser returns to cross-examination a day after courtroom panic attack

National & World

The woman who had a panic attack while testifying in Harvey Weinstein’s trial returned to the witness stand Tuesday as defense attorneys dug into her years of communications with Weinstein.

Jessica Mann has testified that Weinstein, the powerful former movie producer, forced her to do sex acts and raped her twice over the course of what she described as an abusive relationship. She faced challenging questioning from his attorneys Monday about who had been manipulating whom in their relationship.

After hours of cross-examination on Monday afternoon, Mann burst into heavy sobs reading a letter she penned to a former boyfriend in May 2014. She returned to the witness stand after a brief break but could not compose herself. Attorneys tried to calm her down, but she said she was having a panic attack and left the courtroom gasping for air.

On Tuesday, she was back in the courtroom as Weinstein’s defense attorneys highlighted emails and texts she sent to Weinstein that appeared to show affection for him long after the alleged attack in March 2013.

“I love you, I always do. but I hate feeling like a booty call. :)” Mann wrote in a message in February 2017.

Weinstein responded to that email telling her that he knew she was joking but not to send things like that to his work email account. He gave her a phone number to contact him going forward.

Mann emailed back to tell him she was joking and offered her “sincerest apologies if received wrong.” Then in that same email she gave him a new phone number and told him to reach out to her there because she’d see it faster than email.

Mann said they had several interactions in 2016. “At this point he was being really actually truly nice to me,” she testified.

Mann’s testimony and the cross-examination highlight the thorny questions around consent and unequal power dynamics in the criminal trial. Defense attorneys have highlighted Mann and Weinstein’s many communications as they try to argue that the sexual interactions were consensual.

To combat that point, prosecutors earlier in the trial called to the stand a forensic psychiatrist who testified that it was a “rape myth” that victims of sexual violence behave a certain way. Some victims continue to interact with their abusers afterward, Dr. Barbara Ziv testified.

Weinstein is charged with five counts, including rape and predatory sexual assault, and three of the charges deal directly with Mann’s accusations.

Prosecutors have said Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted young women, including Mann, over the course of decades, and that he used his power in the movie industry to prey on and manipulate young women who hoped to further their careers.

Defense says they had a ‘loving’ relationship

Mann testified that the last time she had a sexual encounter with him was in November 2016 around the time that Weinstein’s mother died. Mann said that an employee contacted her, saying that Weinstein wanted to see her because she had lost her father and so understood his situation.

When she met Weinstein, she testified that she got there and “he’s naked on a bed and all he wants to do is something sexual.”

Mann has said that Weinstein raped her after a period in which he befriended her, gave her a film script and invited her to parties for events such as the Oscars. In cross-examination, Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno repeatedly asked Mann to acknowledge that she had manipulated Weinstein every time she interacted with him, making him believe she was interested in him when she wasn’t.

“That’s your version,” Mann responded.

Mann said that she did and said certain things to Weinstein to protect herself and her budding acting career. “I guess you can say manipulation,” she said.

But Weinstein’s attorneys have said the sexual incidents were consensual and have rejected prosecutors’ stark predator versus prey dynamic.

“This is not about a young individual who was tricked by a master manipulator,” Weinstein attorney Damon Cheronis said in opening statements about Mann. “You will see, get ready for it, an actual loving relationship in hundreds of emails and communications between Harvey Weinstein and Jessica Mann.”