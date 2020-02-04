Historic estate gets $2,500 for restoration project

National & World

ROCK ISLAND, IL (WQAD) — A nonprofit preservation organization has given the Hauberg Civic Center a $2,500 grant.

Landmarks Illinois announced Tuesday, February 4 that $16,000 in grant money would be divided among seven preservation projects across the state.

The Hauberg’s money is set to be used for a re-glazing project on the carriage house at the mansion.

The estate, which dates back to 1911, is cared for by a group called Friends of Hauberg.

