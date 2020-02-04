Man to face no charges after shooting painter who tried to get into wrong apartment, police say

National & World

High Point (WGHP) — No charges will be filed after a man shot a painter, who was mistakenly trying to get into the wrong apartment, police say.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday at 802 Lakecrest Ave. at the Chatham Woods Apartments.

Police said in a Tuesday news release that 48-year-old Byron Castillo, of Winston-Salem, was hired by the apartment complex to complete repairs at an apartment.

However, on Thursday, Castillo was mistakenly sent to the wrong apartment, police say.

The painter announced that he worked for maintenance and began to knock on the apartment door. Using a key that did not work, Castillo tried to open the door.

Gregory E. Sims, 28, of High Point, was inisde and thought that someone was trying to break into his apartment, according to police.

Sims could see Castillo pulling on the door handle and appeared to be manipulating the deadbolt with something.

Police say Sims feared for his safety. He opened the door and shot at Castillo, hitting him once in the chest.

In a 911 call, a man tells dispatch that he shot someone through his door because the thought he was “trying to get in my house.”

Castillo was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. As of Tuesday, he is still in the intensive care unit but improving.

Sims and Castillo fully cooperated in the investigation.

The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit consulted with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, and “prosecution has been declined.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877.

